Clueless Star Alicia Silverstone Reveals The One Way She Would Reprise Her Role As Cher - Exclusive

When it comes to the '90s and the early 2000s, no queen bees shined brighter than Cher Horowitz and Elle Woods from "Legally Blonde." Some fans even envision "Legally Blonde" as the "Clueless" sequel that never was — and given their keen fashion sense and proclivity for arguing their way through any conversation, the woman would make a pretty incredible team. What would happen if Cher and Elle got together to take on a big case in modern times for a video short?

On how Cher would get along with Elle, and if Silverstone would be open to reprising the role for a short mini-clip with her, she said, "Well, I think that would be really fun, and you should pitch that idea. It's a good one. I think that they're a little too similar, aren't they? Isn't Elle sort of a version of ... They're similar in their design, but ... I don't know, but I'm game. [If] she wants to do it, I'm in."

Well, there you have it. Someone get Amy Heckerling on the horn to see if she'd be down to coordinate a team-up between the duo. Given that "Clueless" all but laid out Cher's future as a lawyer, it's safe to say that she and Elle are the fictional world's most badass female lawyers. Why not let them tag team for a bit?

