Sydney Sweeney Opens Up About That Intense Hot Tub Scene In Euphoria Season 2
Sam Levinson's HBO drama "Euphoria" is in the midst of its 2nd season, and there have already been quite a few unforgettable scenes. "Euphoria" stars Zendaya as Rue Bennett, a drug-addicted high schooler who narrates the struggles of herself, her friends, and her classmates as they traverse the turbulent final years of adolescence. The series is gritty and dramatized with its intense interpersonal relationships and over-the-top aesthetics. The HBO series also stars Hunter Schafer as Jules, Alexa Demie as Maddy, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, Angus Cloud as Fezco, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, among others.
Nate and Maddy's toxic relationship was a central part of "Euphoria's" debut season, but they ended up calling it quits. It didn't take long for Nate to hook up with Maddy's best friend Cassie, even though he's still trying to get back with Maddy. Season 2's exploration of the love triangle has already given Sweeney some of the more intense scenes that the series has to offer. One particularly graphic moment from a recent episode actually made Sweeney sick to her stomach to film, even though it paid off in the end.
Sydney Sweeney was grossed out while filming the hot tub vomit scene
During an interview with Decider, Sydney Sweeney, who has also starred in major TV series like "The White Lotus" and "The Handmaids Tale," revealed that the instantly infamous hot tub scene from the Season 2 episode "You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can" was too much for her. During the episode, Maddy is celebrating her birthday with her girlfriends. There's trouble in paradise, though, when Nate shows up to shower Maddy with attention and gifts right in front of Cassie, who is obsessively in love with him but can't let Maddy know it. The encounter leads to Cassie drinking a little too much, and then projectile vomiting all over her friends while they are hanging in the hot tub.
"During the hot tub scene, during the throwing up, I got really grossed out," Sweeney explained. She says she had to insert an invisible tube in her mouth that "looked like a horse bit," which was difficult when trying to make projectile puking seem real. "It was so gross," she said of having to "throw up" on her co-stars.
Sweeney explained that "Euphoria" was doing a little clever foreshadowing before Cassie's drunken meltdown. "Every shot [Levinson] wanted her to be drinking a different bottle," she said. "By the end of that episode, I'm like, 'How many drinks is she in? She was gone.'"