Director Jane Campion Just Made Oscars History

Hollywood has seen few female filmmakers nominated for Oscars in the past. Variety reports there have only been seven female nominations for best director, a stark number when looking at the Academy Awards' 90 year history. The number of women directors nominated more than once is even fewer. Jane Campion has made history by being the first female director to be nominated more than once in the directing category for her film "The Power of the Dog."

Campion was previously nominated for writing and directing "The Piano" (per IMDb). The film took home many awards that night, including two for acting and one for best original screenplay. Though nominated, Campion did not take home the prize for directing. This would make a potential directing win for "The Power of the Dog" somewhat vindicating for the filmmaker. Not only is she the first female director to be nominated more than once, but should she win, she would only be the third female director to do so. The first ever female filmmaker to win in directing was Kathryn Bigelow for "The Hurt Locker." The 2nd was last year for Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland" (via The Wrap).

Women are not always recognized for their feats in filmmaking, and Campion's work for the past 30 years has made her a great contender.