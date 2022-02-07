Tom Holland Gives His Honest Opinion On Spider-Man's Oscar Chances

While Tom Holland believes in his heart of hearts that "Spider-Man: No Way Home" should and could get some recognition at the 2022 Academy Awards this March, he and everyone at Marvel and Sony Pictures have long-accepted the incredibly strong chance that it won't.

"For me, for this film, and this character, I've already achieved everything I would like to," Holland told FOX. "Whether it is an Oscar movie or not, it sort of has no bearing on me. It would be amazing if it is, but if it's not, I'm so proud of what [director] Jon Watts has achieved."

Holland echoed a similar sentiment while speaking to Variety last week. "I think I can speak on behalf of everyone at Marvel and Sony and particularly Jon Watts, the fan reaction that we've received — the love and support — is enough," he said. Holland also told FOX that when all is said and done, it's the emotional reactions and personal resonation with audiences and the fans that will always be the most rewarding thing about making "No Way Home," not some tiny golden statue.

"To be a part of that was so emotional," Holland explained. "At the premiere I was in floods of tears... and it was a combination of how proud I am of the movie, how great the movie was, how emotional I was about the kind of end of this chapter and you know, what we all achieved."