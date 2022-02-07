The Disney+ National Treasure Series Just Added A Huge Movie Star
The Disney+ adaptation of "National Treasure" is kicking things into high gear this month, with production officially set to begin in Louisiana and now a major Hollywood name getting cast on Monday, February 7 (via Variety).
The longtime actor will be joining newcomer Lisette Alexis, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, and Lyndon Smith, all of whom were previously named as role players.We already know that Alexis will be portraying Jess, "a Latina whose brilliant and resourceful mind loves a good mystery," and who possesses "a natural talent for solving puzzles." The character will be embarking on "the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure," Deadline reports. But what about her newly announced co-star?
Disney+'s "National Treasure" series will ultimately be a continuation of the film franchise starring Oscar-winner Nicholas Cage. The iconic actor, who played Benjamin Franklin Gates in both the 2004 original and 2007 sequel, has not been announced as a cast member. But there's still hope, especially since franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer has previously said that Cage would be returning for "National Treasure 3."
So if Cage isn't coming back, who did Disney+ decide to cast as their new big name?
Catherine Zeta-Jones to star as billionaire treasure hunter
According to Variety, the cast of "National Treasure" will be joined by legendary actor Catherine Zeta-Jones for the show's debut season on Disney+. She'll be portraying a billionaire treasure hunter and "black-market antiquities expert" named Billie who "lives by her own code" after managing to turn her entire life around.
"She transformed herself from a penniless orphan to a shrewd, stylish businesswoman and adventurer," Variety reports. "Billie's used to getting what she wants — and she wants the Pan-American treasure," the outlet adds. "But not just for the money. This treasure has deeper stakes for her."
While most people know Zeta-Jones for movie career, the Oscar-nominated "Chicago" star has also dipped her feet into the world of television a few times in recent years. Her credits include appearances on Fox's "Prodigal Son," the beauty pageant web series "Queen America," and the upcoming 2022 Addams Family spinoff "Wednesday" for Netflix, in which she'll be playing Morticia Addams. It appears now with her recent "National Treasure" casting that Zeta-Jones' year just got a whole lot busier.