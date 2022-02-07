The Disney+ National Treasure Series Just Added A Huge Movie Star

The Disney+ adaptation of "National Treasure" is kicking things into high gear this month, with production officially set to begin in Louisiana and now a major Hollywood name getting cast on Monday, February 7 (via Variety).

The longtime actor will be joining newcomer Lisette Alexis, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, and Lyndon Smith, all of whom were previously named as role players.We already know that Alexis will be portraying Jess, "a Latina whose brilliant and resourceful mind loves a good mystery," and who possesses "a natural talent for solving puzzles." The character will be embarking on "the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure," Deadline reports. But what about her newly announced co-star?

Disney+'s "National Treasure" series will ultimately be a continuation of the film franchise starring Oscar-winner Nicholas Cage. The iconic actor, who played Benjamin Franklin Gates in both the 2004 original and 2007 sequel, has not been announced as a cast member. But there's still hope, especially since franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer has previously said that Cage would be returning for "National Treasure 3."

So if Cage isn't coming back, who did Disney+ decide to cast as their new big name?