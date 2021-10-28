The National Treasure Disney+ Series Just Found Its New Lead

The new series adaptation of the blockbuster "National Treasure" movie franchise has cast its lead — and it's not Nicolas Cage. No, the Oscar-winning actor, who played Benjamin Franklin Gates in the 2004 original film and its 2007 sequel, has not been announced (at least, not yet) as a cast member on the Disney+ spin-off, although franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer has said Cage will return for the long-in-development "National Treasure 3." The new "National Treasure" will be the latest series Disney+ has launched based on decades-old content, following shows such as "Turner & Hooch," "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," and the upcoming "Willow."

The streamer officially ordered the 10-episode "National Treasure" TV series in March, 2021, announcing that the project will be written by the movie's original screenwriters, Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, along with "Suits" scribe Rick Muirragui, while director Mira Nair ("Queen of Katwe," "Amelia") will take the reins from the movies' original director, Jon Turteltaub. Like Bruckheimer, Turteltaub retains an EP credit on the show. With all that behind the scenes talent returning, fans can rest assured the new take on "National Treasure" could capture the same spirit as the movies that started it all, despite the notable absence of Nicolas Cage.

Replacing him is a relative newcomer, who likely won't be familiar to too many franchise fans.