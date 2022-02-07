Willa Fitzgerald Offers Her Take On The Similar Backstory Between Captain America And Reacher - Exclusive

Fitzgerald only had lovely things to say about working with Alan Ritchson and their shenanigans onset. "Yeah, Alan's great. We have a great working relationship. We were always really joking around on set together and having a good time. I feel like some of the hardest laughs I've had in recent memory have come from being on set with that man," Fitzgerald said. "There were a lot of just stupid jokes. He also had a scooter on set, which went 40 miles an hour, that he would use to go from set back to base camp, to go to his trailer, to use the restroom."

Regarding his scooter antics, Fitzgerald continued, "He would be zipping around this thing, and one day, we decided it would be a good idea to take a joint joy ride [with me]. We terrified production, producers. It nearly got confiscated, but we held onto it." Luckily, she confirmed that there weren't any crashes: "No, not that I know of. Alan is a recklessly safe driver."

Season 1 of "Reacher" is now streaming on Prime Video.