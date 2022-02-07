This Was Robert Pattinson's First Thought About The Batsuit In The Batman
Robert Pattinson was officially cast as the new Dark Knight in May of 2019, and now, three years later, we're finally approaching the release date of "The Batman." Directed by Matt Reeves (who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Peter Craig), "The Batman" follows Bruce Wayne in his second year of fighting crime, as he goes after a mysterious serial killer named the Riddler (Paul Dano). The film also features Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.
With the film's theatrical release date of March 6 quickly approaching, Pattinson has begun his promotional tour. There is a whole lot for Pattinson to talk about in these interviews, such as how he prepared for the role or how he thinks his portrayal differs from past performances of the character. But one of the most exciting topics is what he thinks about wearing the caped crusader's iconic suit — an experience that previous Batman actors, such as Christian Bale, have discussed at length.
For fans who are curious about this subject, Pattonson recently revealed in an interview what it felt like to put on the Batsuit for the first time, including his very first thoughts as he wore it.
Pattinson said the suit felt "impossible"
Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, as well as director Matt Reeves, came together for the DC Fandome panel in October 2021 to discuss "The Batman." At one point, Reeves revealed that they had Pattinson put on the Batsuit that had been worn by previous Batman actor, Val Kilmer, for Pattinson's screen test. Reeves then called it a "crazy moment" when Pattison first put on the suit.
Pattinson agreed it was a crazy moment, but he revealed that his first thought was that acting with the suit was going to be an "impossible" task. Pattinson continued, "Wearing a kind of two-inch-thick rubber suit, or latex suit, and being incredibly nervous and full of adrenaline the whole time. I remember we did like two takes and you were just saying, 'Well, what can we do about this sweat?' And I was like, 'Nothing! There's nothing that can be done. I have to be drained of liquid.'"
While Pattinson may have felt uncomfortable in the thick suit, as he hilariously recounted, Reeves then recalled how he thought that seeing Pattinson in full costume really cemented how perfect Reeves thought he was for the role. Reeves said to Pattinson, "The other thing that I remember too, which is cool because it informed the movie, is at the end of that costume test, when you came and you put on the eye makeup and began the transformation, that moment for me, that is when I thought, oh my god, [the character] is so you."