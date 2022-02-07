This Was Robert Pattinson's First Thought About The Batsuit In The Batman

Robert Pattinson was officially cast as the new Dark Knight in May of 2019, and now, three years later, we're finally approaching the release date of "The Batman." Directed by Matt Reeves (who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Peter Craig), "The Batman" follows Bruce Wayne in his second year of fighting crime, as he goes after a mysterious serial killer named the Riddler (Paul Dano). The film also features Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

With the film's theatrical release date of March 6 quickly approaching, Pattinson has begun his promotional tour. There is a whole lot for Pattinson to talk about in these interviews, such as how he prepared for the role or how he thinks his portrayal differs from past performances of the character. But one of the most exciting topics is what he thinks about wearing the caped crusader's iconic suit — an experience that previous Batman actors, such as Christian Bale, have discussed at length.

For fans who are curious about this subject, Pattonson recently revealed in an interview what it felt like to put on the Batsuit for the first time, including his very first thoughts as he wore it.