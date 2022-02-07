How Justina Machado Really Feels About A Six Feet Under Revival - Exclusive

As unbelievable as it may seem, the groundbreaking HBO series "Six Feet Under" is now 20 years old. The show focuses on the Fisher family, who owns a funeral home, and uses dark humor to explore death and conventional household drama. It produced several longstanding stars, including Michael C. Hall, who went on to "Dexter"; Peter Krause, who currently appears on "911"; and Lauren Ambrose, who's now on "Servant."

Another actor's career it kicked off was that of Justina Machado, who played Vanessa, the wife of Federico Diaz (Freddy Rodriguez). She has since gone on to appear on "Jane the Virgin," "Queen of the South," and the "One Day at a Time" reboot, and in the animated "Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild," which is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Machado will forever be tied to "Six Feet Under," which is rumored to be in the early stages of a revival. During an exclusive interview with Looper, the "Ice Age" actor revealed how she really feels about resurrecting the series all these years later.