The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild Teaser Shows Off The Amazing Lost World
Disney+ Day on November 12, 2021 has announced plenty of new, exciting projects that are on their way to the titular streaming platform. Some of these upcoming shows and movies are, of course, pretty easily identifiable as Disney fare, but others are somewhat more left-field affairs. Take the "Ice Age" franchise, for instance. It may be easy to forget that the 20th Century Fox acquisition has the hit animation movies flying under the Disney flag these days. As Disney+ Day readily showed, though, Disney certainly hasn't forgotten. In fact, the company is about to bring "Ice Age" back with a vengeance.
Early in the day, the Disney+ Twitter posted an "Ice Age"-themed video greeting from Simon Pegg, who voiced the fearless weasel Buck in the movies. It wasn't the only thing that dropped, either. Disney+ also unveiled the first trailer of the platform's upcoming original animated movie, "Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild." Let's take a look!
Crash and Eddie are back in the Lost World
The new trailer for "Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild" takes the action back to the Lost World you first saw in "Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs." The trailer revolves around the opossums Crash (Seann William Scott) and Eddie (Josh Peck), who reunite with Simon Pegg's Buck to battle the scary dinosaurs, giant spiders, and other threats of the gorgeous, yet dangerous Lost World.
Though the new trailer does feature an early appearance by franchise main characters Manny (Ray Romano), Ellie (Queen Latifah), Diego (Denis Leary), and Sid (John Leguizamo), it initially looks like they won't be a large part of the movie. However, the very last shot of the trailer brings them back — now seemingly in the jungle themselves, indicating that they've also braved the Lost World in order to find their opossum comrades.
Fans of Ice Age are no doubt delighted to revisit their favorite characters once again. As Sid puts it: "I love family reunions."
"Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild" will premiere on Disney+ on January 28, 2022.