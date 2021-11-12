The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild Teaser Shows Off The Amazing Lost World

The new trailer for "Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild" takes the action back to the Lost World you first saw in "Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs." The trailer revolves around the opossums Crash (Seann William Scott) and Eddie (Josh Peck), who reunite with Simon Pegg's Buck to battle the scary dinosaurs, giant spiders, and other threats of the gorgeous, yet dangerous Lost World.

Though the new trailer does feature an early appearance by franchise main characters Manny (Ray Romano), Ellie (Queen Latifah), Diego (Denis Leary), and Sid (John Leguizamo), it initially looks like they won't be a large part of the movie. However, the very last shot of the trailer brings them back — now seemingly in the jungle themselves, indicating that they've also braved the Lost World in order to find their opossum comrades.

Fans of Ice Age are no doubt delighted to revisit their favorite characters once again. As Sid puts it: "I love family reunions."

"Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild" will premiere on Disney+ on January 28, 2022.