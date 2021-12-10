This Landmark HBO Series Is Getting A Surprising Follow-Up

TV critics use the phrase "The Golden Age of Television" to refer to the period of time when basic and premium cable channels began airing critically acclaimed comedies and dramas with complex subject matter, often featuring antihero main characters. While there's lots of debate about when the Golden Age of TV has ended, (if it did indeed end), the beginning is a lot more certain: 1999, when HBO began airing "The Sopranos."

However, "The Sopranos" wasn't the only early-aughts HBO show that helped usher in this era. There were also classics like "The Wire," "Oz," "Deadwood," "Sex and the City," "Angels in America," and of course, "Six Feet Under."

The seminal dramedy was created by Alan Ball and ran for five seasons from 2001 to 2004. The story followed the quirky, multigenerational Fisher family, owners of a funeral home. The cast included Michael C. Hall in a pre-"Dexter" role, as well as Peter Krause, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose, Rachel Griffiths, and Freddy Rodriguez.

Now, coming on the heels of the "Sopranos" revival movie "The Many Saints of Newark," HBO is once again bringing back another classic for second go-round. Here's everything we know so far.