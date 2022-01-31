Justina Machado Talks The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild And A Six Feet Under Revival - Exclusive Interview

One of the things I liked about your character, Zee, was that she wasn't necessarily presented as a love interest, but more as a friend and equal partner in crime. Is that what attracted you to this role? And, if not, what are your feelings on that aspect of the character in general?

Well, I'm a fan of the "Ice Age" movies. I'm a fan of what they stand for, and I love that she is a very strong female character, and she is adventurous, and she is out there solving problems. Like you said, she is a partner with Buck, in this adventure. I didn't even think about the fact that they aren't linked romantically. You're the first one that actually pointed that out. That's a great thing, that it's not a romantic interest, even though we don't know what their past is. We do know that they're buddies, and they're best friends. She even says it in the movie, "You were my best friend." It's great to see a female and a male, fixing the world together.

What was it like working with Simon Pegg? Is he funny in real life?

I just met him yesterday, during a press conference, and he was hilarious in the 30 minutes that I got to meet him. When we were recording, I was here in Los Angeles, and he was in England. I've never had that kind of experience, to record [an animated film] with somebody else. It was the team realizing that we had chemistry, but I never spoke to Simon until yesterday.

You've dabbled in some previous voice roles — like "Scoob" and "Elena of Avalor." What has drawn you to voice acting in recent years, and how does it compare to onscreen acting for you?

It's really great to use another instrument of your body, and just use that one instrument, and relay everything through that. It's such a sweet gig. You get to go dressed up any way you want to [you don't need to be] dressed up crazy-looking in a booth. You don't have to worry about what you look like. You're just there to do the work, and I love it. I've actually had more projects come about, and it's something that I definitely want to continue to do. It's a lot less pressure than live action.