Tom Holland Really Wants A Marvel Team-Up With This No Way Home Character

Tom Holland has been active in the entertainment industry since 2010, and the past 12 years have been very good to the young star. Things really started heating up when he made his first Spider-Man appearance in "Captain America: Civil War." Since then, he's starred in three of his own Spider-Man films, appeared in several more MCU movies, and even recently wrapped production on the live-action adaptation of the popular AAA video game franchise "Uncharted," in which he plays the titular character Nathan Drake.

Even though Holland is starting to branch out, he's still very much enamored with the MCU. He's been given many opportunities to work with some amazing actors because of his role as Peter Parker, and there's one actor in particular who made a small cameo in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" whom Holland particularly enjoyed working with. In a recent interview, he gushed about how eager he is for his character to have more crossovers with this Marvel crime fighter in upcoming projects.