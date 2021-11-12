Star Wars Fans Just Got An Exciting Behind-The-Scenes Look At The Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

Ewan McGregor kicks of the Disney+ clip by noting that fans have wanted to see more from the Jedi, saying that "There's a hunger for this character to come back, the fans have been waiting long enough, you know?" Director Deborah Chow then revealed more about the state of the galaxy, adding, "This is quite a dark time that we're coming into with him. Just being a Jedi, it's not safe. There's Jedi hunters out there..."

This is all intercut with plenty of concept art from the series, as images reveal an older Obi-Wan living on Tatooine, as well as Stormtroopers marching around various Imperial bases. One of the most intriguing pieces of concept art reveals an Imperial Inquisitor leading two Stormtroopers out of a bulky spaceship. The Inquisitors are a group of Jedi hunters led by Darth Vader himself, and they're also tasked with finding force-sensitive children throughout the galaxy. They've only been seen in the animated shows and games so far, but it looks like they're about to step into live-action.

McGregor then talks about the Darth Vader in the room, saying, "The most beautiful thing of all is that it's brought me back together with Hayden [Christensen]." Chow follows with the same sentiment, stating that "We couldn't tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without addressing Anakin or Vader." While it's not an official trailer, this behind-the-scenes look at the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series is sure to get "Star Wars" fans hyped up.