Star Wars Fans Just Got An Exciting Behind-The-Scenes Look At The Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi Series
Disney+ and Lucasfilm have a number of exciting "Star Wars" projects in the pipeline, but one of the shows most fans are eager to see is "Obi-Wan Kenobi," which sees Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the legendary Jedi Master. The series takes place 10 years after the Empire takes control of the galaxy in "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith." It finds the ageing Jedi hiding out on Tatooine as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker, before he's presumably pulled into a new adventure.
One of the main reasons that many "Star Wars" fans are looking forward to "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is the return of his prequels co-star, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, a.k.a. Darth Vader. Back in December 2020, Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy teased that the former allies will face each other again in the "rematch of the century." Thankfully, fans just got an exciting behind-the-scenes look at "Obi-Wan Kenobi" as part of Disney+ Day, which reveals a little of what to expect in the series.
It's a dangerous time to be a Jedi
Ewan McGregor kicks of the Disney+ clip by noting that fans have wanted to see more from the Jedi, saying that "There's a hunger for this character to come back, the fans have been waiting long enough, you know?" Director Deborah Chow then revealed more about the state of the galaxy, adding, "This is quite a dark time that we're coming into with him. Just being a Jedi, it's not safe. There's Jedi hunters out there..."
This is all intercut with plenty of concept art from the series, as images reveal an older Obi-Wan living on Tatooine, as well as Stormtroopers marching around various Imperial bases. One of the most intriguing pieces of concept art reveals an Imperial Inquisitor leading two Stormtroopers out of a bulky spaceship. The Inquisitors are a group of Jedi hunters led by Darth Vader himself, and they're also tasked with finding force-sensitive children throughout the galaxy. They've only been seen in the animated shows and games so far, but it looks like they're about to step into live-action.
McGregor then talks about the Darth Vader in the room, saying, "The most beautiful thing of all is that it's brought me back together with Hayden [Christensen]." Chow follows with the same sentiment, stating that "We couldn't tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without addressing Anakin or Vader." While it's not an official trailer, this behind-the-scenes look at the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series is sure to get "Star Wars" fans hyped up.