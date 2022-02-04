Peacock 2022 Promo Teases Joe Vs. Carole, Bel-Air, Angelyne, And So Much More

Adding to the stacked lineup of the streaming network's 2022 slate of Peacock Originals are the promising-looking "Vampire Academy," which is based on Richelle Mead's fantasy novels of the same name (per TV Line), and the recently-ordered series based on the "Pitch Perfect" movies, starring franchise veteran Adam Devine (via Variety). This, of course, is just scratching the surface — within the span of 60 seconds, the trailer manages to drop a total of 16 Peacock Originals, including sophomore seasons of both "We Are Lady Parts" and "Girls5Eva."

As for the precise schedule of these shows, you can actually tune in and watch "Wolf Like Me" right now. "Bel-Air" is set to drop its first three episodes on Super Bowl Sunday (February 13), after which you can watch new episodes every Thursday. "Joe Vs. Carole," starring John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon, will premiere on March 3, and casino worker comedy "Bust Down" follows a week later. After that, things are a bit more up in the air — "Killing It" will be out sometime in April, and the rest of the timing will presumably be announced at a not-too-distant later date.

It certainly looks like Peacock is planning to knock it out of the park in 2022, and if the streamer's original shows are as great as they certainly seem to be, viewers should be in for a pretty great year.