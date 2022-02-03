Peacock's Joe Vs. Carole Trailer Promises A Whole New Perspective On The Tiger King Drama

2020 will be remembered for a lot of things, including the time that Netflix dropped arguably its wildest true crime series ever — "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness." In March 2020, when many people around the world were hunkering down at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they showed up in hoards to watch the series chronicling the life of Joe Exotic.

The stranger-than-fiction tale follows Joe, an eccentric man who used to own and operate the G.W. Zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. He loves writing original songs, bossing people around and playing with his tigers and other exotic animals. However, the one thing on this Earth that he can't stand is Carole Baskin, which is how he ended up in the prison he's still in today. Baskin, for her part, is the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida. Long story short, Exotic was charged and convicted for paying a hitman to murder Baskin, his sworn enemy.

Since the release of "Tiger King," both Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin have become household names. Interest in the show has led to plenty of other content being produced — including an upcoming Peacock TV show that will offer a fictionalized take on the wild story. Now, the trailer for "Joe vs. Carole" has been released, teasing a first look at what viewers should expect.