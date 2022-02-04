Moonfall Star Eme Ikwuakor Reveals What It's Really Like To Film During A Pandemic - Exclusive

Shooting any movie is tough enough, and the challenges are only multiplied when you're creating a $140 million blockbuster about the Moon leaving its orbit on a collision course toward Earth. When you factor in the additional obstacles of trying to make such an epic movie smack in the middle of a pandemic, it's something of a miracle that the picture arrives on the screen at all.

That was the case with director Roland Emmerich's "Moonfall," in which a strange force from outside our solar system burrows into the Moon and sends it spiraling down toward the Earth, with all the mass destruction and over-the-top action that one would expect from the creator of "Independence Day," "2012," and "The Day After Tomorrow." The film was originally slated to film in the spring of 2020, but as COVID gripped the world, production shut down and did not start up again until October of that year — under stringent anti-COVID protocols.

"We tested three times a week, we all had to wear masks and glasses," Emmerich told Deadline. "We had plexiglass booths around the monitors and cameras, and the actors wore masks during rehearsals. We had plenty of protocols in place."

Before the actors — which included Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley — even set foot on the Montreal set, they had to quarantine for two weeks. Eme Ikwuakor, who plays Air Force head of staff (and Berry's estranged husband) Doug Davidson, tells Looper in an exclusive interview what it was like when he arrived to work in November 2020: "The very first thing I had to do was quarantine in Canada for two weeks in a room by myself. I literally couldn't even leave to take out the trash."