Eme Ikwuakor On Facing Extinction In Moonfall, What Happened With Inhumans And More - Exclusive Interview

What was the hook for you with this? Was it working with Roland? Working with Halle and Patrick Wilson? The concept? Or all three?

For me, it's actually all three. One of the reasons why I even came into this industry was to do movies like this. I came from sports, so [I like doing] anything where I could be physical ... I had posters on my wall of Will Smith and "Independence Day" and these different types of movies. Roland Emmerich was literally one of these dream directors that I wanted to work with. When the opportunity came — and then especially with Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson and all the other people in regards to this cast and especially the story — I was so hooked.

How would you best describe your character?

He's a head chief of staff of the Air Force. Basically, when the Moon is coming to Earth, we all have to come together to try to stop this thing. This character is the estranged husband of Halle Berry's character and they have a kid together. There's a huge element of work/life and work/leisure balance. I think, for a lot of these characters in the movie, [you can ask] "Where are their priorities, especially when the end of the world is happening? Where are you? What regrets could you have?" It's different elements and themes of that nature.

One of the things that Roland is always good at with these spectacles that he does put in characters who are having these everyday problems that don't go away even if the Moon's falling on you or the Earth is splitting apart or aliens are landing. Would you say that's a good way to describe the way your character and the other characters interact with this situation?

Yeah, because it comes in a spot where no one sees this coming. At the same time as this thing is coming, we still have our previous responsibilities that we have to take care of. There's so much that people are having to do, double tasks, in regards to helping save the world or helping protect somebody. And at the same time, how do you hold everybody together?

Halle's character was originally conceived as a man. When they flipped that around, was your character flipped too?

Oh, I have no idea. You actually told me something right now that I didn't know. I found out basically 15 seconds ago.