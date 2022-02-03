Keegan Allen Tells Hilarious Pranking And Character Breaking Stories About Jared Padalecki On The Walker Set - Exclusive

Almost everyone who's ever worked with "Walker" star Jared Padalecki has one thing to say about the actor: He's a loveable goofball with a penchant for pranks. Whether he was goofing around with Matt Barr onset or kicking it with his onscreen brother Keegan Allen (Liam Walker), Padalecki knows how to have a little fun while he's getting the job done. There's a reason his blooper reels are so iconic — whether it's "Supernatural" or "Walker."

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Keegan Allen dished on what it was like working with Padalecki, the duo's improvisation on the show, and what pranks the Texas Ranger actor has been up to lately.

On Allen's favorite moments with Padalecki both on and off the screen, he said, "I feel like every time that I work with Jared, it doesn't feel like we're shooting a television show sometimes. It just feels like he's always been my family. It's such a strange ... I don't know if it's just Jared hypnotizing me with his super handsome looks and his beautiful eyes. I don't know what it is." That seems to be the general consensus with Padalecki's costars.