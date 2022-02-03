Paramount Network Confirms What We All Suspected About Yellowstone's Future

Since making its cable TV debut in 2018, Paramount Network's thrilling neo-Western drama "Yellowstone" has become a veritable cultural sensation that continues to stoke fervent conversation at the water-cooler and via online message boards. Even as co-creator Taylor Sheridan and his "Yellowstone" team surely believed the series might strike a chord with certain demographics, it's safe to say the show has become hit beyond anyone's wildest dreams.

In fact, "Yellowstone" has become one of the most-watched series on cable, with ratings from its bracing Season 4 finale proving new fans are finding the series on Paramount Network and in the streaming realm (per Collider). With four hit seasons officially under its belt, "Yellowstone" has also proven to be a series that is adept at leaving its viewers wanting more. And after "Yellowstone" creatives left some major narrative threads dangling at the end of Season 4, fans have indeed been clamoring to know what's next for the Duttons.

More specifically, they've been awaiting news that a 5th season of the series is actually in the works. And Paramount Network brass have finally confirmed whether or not more "Yellowstone" is on the horizon.