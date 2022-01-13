Here's When We're Likely To See Yellowstone Season 5

Speaking with Variety, executive producer David Glasser discussed the recent SAG nomination for "Yellowstone," as well as the future of the show. Glasser revealed that he expects production for Season 5 to begin this May and that the new season will likely then premiere in the fall.

Glasser also teased what showrunner Taylor Sheridan has in store for the next season. He told Variety, "It's the prime of the show. I think the show is still maturing, and there's still a lot of story to tell. I know with Taylor, he's got a lot to say and a lot to write. He's deep into Season 5 of 'Yellowstone' now. He's got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about."

The premiere of Season 5 will follow the show's first major awards nomination — the SAG nod for drama ensemble — which Glasser also addressed with Variety. He said, "It's now an 'all of U.S.' show. It definitely hit the middle [of the country] in the beginning and then spread out. And that's great, because I think there's still a lot of audience to grow ... And so I think the show's got incredible legs."

Stay tuned for more updates on when to expect the premiere of "Yellowstone" Season 5.