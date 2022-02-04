Moonfall Star John Bradley On Unlikely Heroes, Game Of Thrones Memories And More - Exclusive Interview

Your character, K.C. Houseman, can be described as an "unlikely hero" in a lot of ways. Is that how you saw him?

That's exactly how I'd describe him: an unlikely hero who's waiting for his chance and waiting to be respected and waiting for the world to stop overlooking him before he's given his chance to contribute, before he is given his chance to be brave.

When the movie starts, K.C. carries so much frustration around with him because he knows something to be true and something that's vital for the continuation of the human race. Yet, because he doesn't have the right qualifications after his name or because he doesn't look right and because he doesn't have the right contacts, he's completely ignored. It's only his indomitable spirit, the fact that he refuses to roll over, the fact that he refuses to stop banging on doors to try and get himself heard, that allows him to fulfill his potential. Nobody else is going to give him that chance, so he refuses to give up. I think that says something about the human spirit that hopefully people can learn some lessons from.

Did you have the creative space to add things to the character? Is Roland, as a director, open to that kind of thing?

He is very much open to that kind of thing. It's a great balance that he strikes between his own expertise, and with Roland, it really is expertise. You very rarely get to work with somebody in your career who's a complete expert in their field. If you're going to do a disaster movie, have Roland direct it because nobody else knows what they're doing and nobody else has got the experience to that same degree. So nobody's going to tell him or advise him on how to destroy the Earth.

When it comes to the characters, he does make it feel like a collaboration. He wants you to invest as much humanity in them as possible, if that's drawing things from your own life or putting a perspective on the character that's slightly different to what's written.

If it enriches the character, he knows that it enriches the entire movie because you have to care about these people as human beings before you care that the world's going to explode. If you don't care about them, the jeopardy of what's going to happen to the world just won't register. He's determined to make them real people, and if that involves you going slightly off script and bringing other elements to it that deepens their psyche and their motivations and their narrative progression through the story, then he's very open to those suggestions.