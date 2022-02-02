Early Critical Response To Jackass Forever Confirms What We All Suspected

"Jackass Forever" isn't the type of movie that's going to suddenly impress someone if they weren't already a "Jackass" fan, according to critics' reviews. But it looks like those who do love the franchise are in for a wild ride.

Allison Rose, in her review for Flick Direct, makes it clear that those who find the antics of the previous "Jackass" movies and TV show funny will be similarly thrilled by this newest venture. "For many of us though," she adds, "it is rather hit or miss with more misses than hits." Robert Abele, of TheWrap, writes, "To put it bluntly: If this is for you, it's hilarious; if it's not for you, it's still hilarious. Just stay away." Frank Scheck, of The Hollywood Reporter, concluded his review by saying: "'Jackass Forever' is being released only in theaters, providing the opportunity for its fans who find constant hilarity in its sophomoric antics to share their pleasure with like-minded brethren. The rest of us can only shake our heads and wonder about the future of civilization."

Sitting with an 84% tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, at this time of writing, it would seem that those who do enjoy the "Jackass" stunts of old have been having a pretty awesome time watching "Jackass Forever." Bill Goodykoontz, of the Arizona Republic, bestows three stars upon the film, and sums up any critical discussion with a perfectly fair argument: "[I]f you're into this kind of thing, it's a 5-star movie. If you're not, it's probably less than zero. So I'm splitting the difference."