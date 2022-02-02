How Margarita Levieva's Unique Background Prepared Her To Play Jenny On In From The Cold - Exclusive

Levieva was born in Russia, trained in rhythmic gymnastics there, and then moved to America. It's a path that parallels that of Jenny Franklin, and therefore granted Levieva insight into the character that American and British actors playing spies from other countries rarely possess.

As Levieva explained, "For me — and this actually makes me very emotional in thinking about it now — so much of it, my Russian background and what being trained as a rhythmic gymnast created in me and growing up in communism too, right — I came [to America] in [1991], so I came as things broke and what I grew up with and then coming to America, which for me, was the land of the free — and so this idea [in "In From the Cold"] of imprisonment versus freedom, and these two places that this character lived in, the prison of her past life, of her training of — not just physical training but the mental damage that was done to her, unfortunately — and then having to live this life now of access of opportunity of being in America and finding a new identity and a new freedom for herself. And how much of the past was still informing the present and how much of the past was still limiting the present, or how much of the past was enabling the present, just being able to explore all those questions is really intense and exciting."

Part of the reason Levieva appreciated the opportunity to explore those questions was because they spoke to her own experience since leaving Russia. "That's why I relate so much as a character," Levieva confessed. "That's something that I've explored, struggled [with], and the ride that I've been on since I've been in America."