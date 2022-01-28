Adam Glass And Margarita Levieva Bring Real Life Experiences To In From The Cold - Exclusive Interview

Margarita, you were born in Russia. Did that influence your understanding of the character?

Levieva: Of course, snd it's so incredible that Adam was able to capture it. For me — and this actually makes me very emotional in thinking about it now — so much of it, my Russian background and what being trained as a rhythmic gymnast created in me and growing up in communism too, right — I came [to America] in [1991], so I came as things broke and what I grew up with and then coming to America, which for me, was the land of the free – and so this idea of imprisonment versus freedom, and these two places that this character lived in, the prison of her past life, of her training of – not just physical training but the mental damage that was done to her, unfortunately – and then having to live this life now of access of opportunity of being in America and finding a new identity and a new freedom for herself. And how much of the past was still informing the present and how much of the past was still limiting the present, or how much of the past was enabling the present, just being able to explore all those questions is really intense and exciting.

I do that for myself, and that's why I relate so much as a character. That's something that I've explored, struggled [with], and the ride that I've been on since I've been in America.

Glass: One of the things Margarita said to me when she first met me and during the auditioning process was, we were walking out, she said, "It'd be nice if a Russian played a Russian." Because... it's like every time, it was usually an American or English actor playing a Russian [in movies and TV shows]. I did find [that] stuck in my head. I couldn't get it out after she said it. It would be nice to find somebody who had a shared experience who had done this and lived something like this. And so, Margarita was not only a great actress, but she had the perfect background too for this.

I couldn't help thinking of the "Black Widows" and other stories where the character is supposed to be Russian, but it's pretty obvious that's not the case for the actor. So I thought the convergence here was so fascinating.

Levieva: It's nice, so nice. I often watch stuff and I watch great actors who I respect and admire deeply, and it's sad sometimes to go, "Oh, right. They're representing a culture and a history that they can learn about but haven't lived through." I don't necessarily believe that an actor has to live through something to play it, but it certainly helps at times to understand.