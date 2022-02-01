Adam Rayner Chooses The Supergirl Characters That Must Appear On Superman & Lois - Exclusive

On which "Supergirl," Arrowverse, or classic "Superman" characters he'd like to see in the series, Rayner said, " I think it'd be fun to get Supergirl on the show, wouldn't it? Why not? Those guys have been in her show. She should be in our show." Most "Supergirl" fans would undoubtedly be hype for that if Melissa Benoist were up for it. Rayner wants to see some "Supergirl" villains head to Smallville, too. He added, "And, of course, the shadow of Lex Luther will always hang over any 'Superman' story. Given every time we change shows, we change into a slightly different dimension in the multiverse. Who knows who the true Lex Luther could be in the world of 'Superman & Lois?' Maybe Tal and Kal could team up and take him on." There's nothing like a common foe to melt even the brightest Kryptonian sibling rivalry.

Rayner explained how he made Tal-Rho his own with The CW's spin on the classic character: "Morgan Edge has been played before, but this is such a reimagining of the whole setup, [so] that wasn't really an issue and [it was] great that it was a brand new character [because] I could just look at the work on the page and think about what was true for me without worrying about, 'Yeah, but in the comics, he's like this.' I can't do that." Rayner noted that he has total freedom with Tal, explaining, "I had pretty much carte blanche to do what I liked with him. That was very exciting."