Tessa Thompson Provides A Long-Awaited Creed 3 Production Update

It's hard for a movie to become a successful franchise, but it's arguably even harder for a movie that's part of a franchise to be so great that it branches out as its own thing. Yet, the "Creed" movie series appears to be in the process of doing just that. 2015's first movie shows Sylvester Stallone's iconic Rocky Balboa take his iconic opponent Apollo Creed's (Carl Weathers) son, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), under his wing. "Creed II" is still firmly entrenched in the "Rocky" franchise, as Rocky and Adonis face off against the former's "Rocky IV" opponent, Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), and his towering boxer son, Viktor (Florian Munteanu).

Jordan has been getting mightily ripped for the next installment in the series, which he might as well do, since he's facing off against a fellow MCU villain actor, the talented and imposing Jonathan Majors. It may very well be that "Creed III" will be the thing that breaks the "Creed" movies into a territory of their own, seeing as it will be the first "Rocky"-adjacent movie that doesn't feature Stallone at all (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"Creed III" will reportedly be released in 2022, though production news of this eagerly awaited film have been few and far between. Now, Tessa Thompson, who plays Bianca Taylor, provides a long-awaited "Creed III" production update.