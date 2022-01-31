Here's Why Colin Donnell Really Left Chicago Med

In 2019, "Chicago Med" fans got dealt a surprising blow when series regular Colin Donnell aka Dr. Connor Rhodes announced he'd be saying goodbye after appearing in the first four seasons. But what many didn't know was exactly why "The Affair" and "Arrow" star was leaving — or in this case, being given the boot.

"I'm really very happy and thankful to ('Chicago Med') that they gave me the exit that they did," Donnell told Us Weekly that September, describing his character's open-ended departure. "He left on his own terms, which I thought was really lovely for the character and for me personally," the actor said.

Donnell's departure came after the "Chicago Med" Season 5 premiere, which saw Dr. Rhodes confirm his suspicion that Norma Kuhling's Dr. Ava Bekker had murdered his father. Bekker, who was Rhodes' lover, later commits suicide and Rhodes decides to leave the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center to start a new life elsewhere. Donnell's exit from the show was ultimately blamed on "creative reasons," but what does that mean exactly? What's the real reason Donnell was written off of "Chicago Med" after spending nearly half a decade as a regular?