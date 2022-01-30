Halo Full-Length Trailer Reveals A True Military Sci-Fi Epic

The live-action "Halo" series has had a long journey to our screens. Microsoft originally envisioned it as a movie back in 2005, and a script was even produced by critically acclaimed writer Alex Garland. The story from the "28 Days Later" scribe quickly got the attention of directors like Neill Blomkamp and Peter Jackson. Unfortunately, the film didn't get off the ground due to the massive budget it needed at the time. Thankfully video-game adaptations have proved they can be incredibly successful in the years since then, and it's finally time for Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) to go up against the Covenant horde.

The "Halo" series will debut on Paramount+ and will deliver a "richly imagined vision of the future," according to the synopsis. Although the series isn't set in the same canon as the Microsoft games, this actually gives the writers more room to explore specific characters in new ways. Hopefully this means we'll learn about some of the other Spartan super-soldiers alongside Master Chief himself.

Plot details have been kept under wraps for now, but who knows, maybe we'll see the Flood parasite, Prometheans, or the Banished further down the line. We've already seen a brief teaser trailer that shows off John-117 in action, but fans are understandably eager for more. Thankfully, Paramount+ has released the first full-length trailer for the "Halo" series, and it appears to be the military sci-fi epic that everyone's been hoping for.