Halo Series Trailer Debuts At The Game Awards

Though numerous video game franchises have come and gone over the past several decades, only a handful have managed to stay relevant in a constantly changing gaming landscape. For instance, PlayStation can always rely on titles in the "God of War" and "Uncharted" series, just as Nintendo can count on anything starring Mario or Link. As for Xbox, the gift of longevity has been bestowed upon "Halo" and its lead character, Master Chief (currently voiced by Steve Downes), — both of which debuted in November of 2001 via "Halo: Combat Evolved."

It goes without saying that the "Halo" brand has become one of Xbox's leading properties, with Master Chief earning his place as the console's unrivaled mascot. The series is currently at eight main entries accompanied by a few additional ones such as remasters, collections, mobile games, and more, giving gamers no shortage of content to enjoy. However, despite their comfort in this format, Master Chief, the United Nations Space Command, the Covenant, and the rest of the "Halo" universe is about to take on a drastically different one in 2022.

After spending years in gridlock, a "Halo" television series is on its way to Paramount+. The streaming exclusive's first full-length trailer just arrived at The Game Awards 2021, and suffice to say, there's a lot to get excited about.