Halo Series Trailer Debuts At The Game Awards
Though numerous video game franchises have come and gone over the past several decades, only a handful have managed to stay relevant in a constantly changing gaming landscape. For instance, PlayStation can always rely on titles in the "God of War" and "Uncharted" series, just as Nintendo can count on anything starring Mario or Link. As for Xbox, the gift of longevity has been bestowed upon "Halo" and its lead character, Master Chief (currently voiced by Steve Downes), — both of which debuted in November of 2001 via "Halo: Combat Evolved."
It goes without saying that the "Halo" brand has become one of Xbox's leading properties, with Master Chief earning his place as the console's unrivaled mascot. The series is currently at eight main entries accompanied by a few additional ones such as remasters, collections, mobile games, and more, giving gamers no shortage of content to enjoy. However, despite their comfort in this format, Master Chief, the United Nations Space Command, the Covenant, and the rest of the "Halo" universe is about to take on a drastically different one in 2022.
After spending years in gridlock, a "Halo" television series is on its way to Paramount+. The streaming exclusive's first full-length trailer just arrived at The Game Awards 2021, and suffice to say, there's a lot to get excited about.
The Halo series will blow us all away
When rumblings of a potential "Halo" show first reached the public, some were a bit skeptical of such a project, and it's not hard to see why. Video game-based movies and TV shows are incredibly hit or miss, with more failures than triumphs on their track record. Nevertheless, there's no denying that "Halo" was destined for a live-action translation, given its intriguing military sci-fi aesthetic, iconic cast of characters, and remarkably expansive story. And with the trailer now out, the key thing to wonder is, who could star in such an ambitious production?
Wonder no more, as the "Halo" cast is no secret, and it's absolutely stacked from top to bottom. Pablo Schreiber of "American Gods" and "The Wire" fame will take on the role of the enigmatic Master Chief, with Jen Taylor voicing Cortana as she has in the "Halo" games for years. Alongside them are Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Charlie Murphy as Makee, Yerin Ha as Quan Ah, and Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, among others. Couple these talents with a dramatic, action-packed "Halo" story and Paramount+ will almost certainly have a hit on its hands.