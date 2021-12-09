Get A Look At Pablo Schreiber As Master Chief In A New Halo Photo

"Halo" players have waited a long time for Master Chief to make his way from video game consoles over to the big or small screen, but it's finally happening. There have been several attempts to bring the "Halo" franchise to life in live-action form, and "District 9" director Neill Blomkamp once signed on to helm a film based on the acclaimed shooter. A "Halo" script was even written at one point by "28 Days Later," "Ex Machina," and "Annihilation" scribe Alex Garland. Unfortunately, the "Halo" film never happened, and Microsoft went back to the drawing board.

Fast-forward to the present day, and Paramount+ is getting ready to unveil a "Halo" TV series starring "American Gods" actor Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief Petty Officer John-117. For anyone not familiar with the "Halo" franchise, the series' story sees humanity locked in a bloody war with an alien race known as the Covenant. Notably, the human race's secret weapon in the conflict is a band of super-soldiers known as "Spartans," who have been genetically engineered to be brutal one-man armies.

When the "Halo" TV series was first announced in 2018, Deadline revealed that the show "will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future." That sounds promising, but at the time, fans still had reservations about whether the show would actually come to fruition after all of Hollywood's previous failed attempts to make a live-action "Halo" adaptation.

Thankfully, production on the "Halo" TV series has already taken place, and now we've got a new look at Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief.