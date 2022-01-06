Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Was Influenced By An Unlikely Netflix Original
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" surprised most audiences with how much depth could be given to an animated comic book movie that juggles a brand new version of the web-slinger, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), as he dives through the multiverse. Sure, comic readers were already familiar with the "Spider-Verse" thanks to the 2014 comic event created by Marvel writer Dan Slott, but it has its own originality to it. The 2018 film received rave reviews when it first debuted, and has a 97% critic rating against a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. All this is to say that it's quickly become one of the most beloved animated movies of all time.
With all of that in mind, it's hardly surprising that Sony greenlit a sequel in 2019 — but details about the second film were kept under wraps until recently, when the studio treated fans to the first look at Mile Morales' next outing, titled "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." The next chapter of the Morales' story will see him reunite with Spider-Gwen/Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), as well as meeting Spider-Man 2099/Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac) — as the first trailer reveals what to expect in the sequel.
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" writers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller recently opened up about the upcoming film, revealing that it's influenced by a surprising Netflix original movie.
The Mitchells vs. the Machines inspired Across the Spider-Verse
Phil Lord and Christopher Miller recently spoke to IndieWire about producing Netflix's "The Mitchells vs. The Machines," which follows a normal family who have to defend themselves from a robot apocalypse. Lord explained why they're drawn to animated movies so much, saying, "Animation is an experimental medium from the jump. Every animated film is an experimental film. It's supposed to reveal and highlight our humanity." This makes sense considering how well-written the characters are in both the first "Spider-Verse" movie and "The Mitchells vs. the Machines."
Lord and Miller then went on to say that their time working with the free-flowing style of "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" inspired them when going into "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Lord explained, "It's been fun to have the confidence ... to go even harder and push the medium even further." He also teased that the new film will "take Miles [Morales] to places you couldn't imagine." The first trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" shows Miles and Spider-Man 2099 jumping through a number of different realities, so it sounds like the sequel will have plenty of surprises in store for fans when it arrives on October 7, 2022.