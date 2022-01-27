Why Steve-O And Johnny Knoxville Almost Said No To Jackass Forever

Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville recently told GQ that, as you might have guessed, the toll their bodies take performing "Jackass" stunts made them uneasy about a fourth movie for some time. "Filming Jackass at this age is much the same as it ever was, with two big differences," Steve-O said. "Our bones break significantly easier. And it takes less to knock us completely unconscious. Plus [it takes] longer to wake up."

Knoxville, who told Vanity Fair in 2018 that he received 4 concussions filming the movie "Action Point," said to GQ that he was worried about getting even more concussions when it came to a new "Jackass" film. "I can't afford to have any more concussions," Knoxville said, explaining that he didn't want to force his family to experience the hardship associated with him getting injured that way. Knoxville also said that for a number of years, he simply didn't "feel the need or desire" to go ahead with a fourth "Jackass" movie.

Steve-O agreed that he had been satisfied with 2010's "Jackass 3D" as their final movie and emphasized that the "Jackass" team approached every movie like it was their final production anyway. He even worried accidents during production on a new movie could tarnish the entire series' reputation.

"I thought going into Jackass 4, after everything we've been through, and everything we've built, all it takes is one stupid f***ing accident to just erase it," he said. "Just turn it all into a negative. To be like, 'Oh, these f***ing dumb assholes. What did you f***ing expect?' But we went ahead and f***ing did it." Luckily, it seems that they made it through to the other side of filming.