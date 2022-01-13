This Controversial Performer Will Appear In Just One Stunt In Jackass Forever

Bam Margera, the skateboarder who forms an instrumental part of the original "Jackass" lineup, has been absent from "Jackass Forever" trailers because he was reportedly removed from the production due to substance abuse issues. Margera's own comments about the situation have been rather acrimonious, and Johnny Knoxville has been tactfully quiet about the precise details of the situation, though an interview with GQ made clear that it's very painful to him.

A new Knoxville interview with Variety reveals that Margera isn't entirely absent from the movie, though, and will appear in one "Jackass Forever" stunt. If things would have gone differently, though, Knoxville and the rest of the squad would have liked to keep their comrade around for a lot longer. "We wanted him all throughout the movie, but unfortunately that's not the way it worked out," Knoxville stated. "It's really heartbreaking. I love Bam. We all love Bam. He's our brother, you know? You just hope that he takes it upon himself to get the help that he needs, because we all care about him a lot."

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).