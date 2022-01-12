This Jackass Forever Scene Put An End To Johnny Knoxville's Stunt Career
When "Jackass Forever" premiers in theaters on February 4, 2022, it will mark the fourth movie in the "Jackass" franchise, and the first since 2010's "Jackass 3D." As usual, it will feature wall-to-wall death-defying stunts and gross-out gags. Without getting into spoilers, there will be bees, pogo stick injuries, animal bodily fluids, and all sorts of other defilement. In other words, it should give "Jackass" fans everything they love.
One way the movie will be different than its predecessors is that the main cast has gotten a bit bigger. In addition to the familiar faces like Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Dave England, Preston Lacey, and Wee Man, "Jackass Forever" is introducing a new crop of stunt devils, including: stuntman Zach Holmes, surfer Sean "Poopies" McInerney, actor Eric Manaka, rapper Jasper Dolphin and comedian Rachel Wolfson.
It makes sense that "Jackass" is adding some new blood, given how much has already been spilled. Many of the stars are now firmly middle-aged, and the toll on their bodies is more and more difficult to shake off. In Johnny Knoxville's case, one stunt from "Jackass Forever" convinced him to hang up the Vans, at least for now.
It took Johnny Knoxville months to recover from the bull stunt
Johnny Knoxville, 50, spoke about the stunt in a new interview with Variety. While he didn't get into specifics for spoiler reasons, the stunt involved doing a magic trick in a bull ring. "I wanted to prank an animal, and that's what we came up with," Knoxville explained.
The bull wasn't amused and plowed into him, flipping him over and knocking him out cold. "He was snoring for three or four minutes," said director Jeff Tremaine. "It was gnarly."
Paramedics arrived and loaded Knoxville into the ambulance. When they asked him who the president was, Knoxville replied "Obama" – this was filmed in December 2020.
Knoxville is no stranger to injuries, but even for him the damage was severe: a broken wrist, a broken rib, a concussion, and a brain hemorrhage. When asked whether it was his first hemorrhage, Knoxville couldn't remember.
After leaving the hospital, Knoxville worked with a neurologist to recover his cognitive skills, which took about three months. In the meantime, "Jackass Forever" producers and Knoxville agreed to scrap the rest of the stunts planned for the film.
"I've done enough," Knoxville said. "I don't have anything to prove. I have kids to raise. That's the most important thing."