This Jackass Forever Scene Put An End To Johnny Knoxville's Stunt Career

When "Jackass Forever" premiers in theaters on February 4, 2022, it will mark the fourth movie in the "Jackass" franchise, and the first since 2010's "Jackass 3D." As usual, it will feature wall-to-wall death-defying stunts and gross-out gags. Without getting into spoilers, there will be bees, pogo stick injuries, animal bodily fluids, and all sorts of other defilement. In other words, it should give "Jackass" fans everything they love.

One way the movie will be different than its predecessors is that the main cast has gotten a bit bigger. In addition to the familiar faces like Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Dave England, Preston Lacey, and Wee Man, "Jackass Forever" is introducing a new crop of stunt devils, including: stuntman Zach Holmes, surfer Sean "Poopies" McInerney, actor Eric Manaka, rapper Jasper Dolphin and comedian Rachel Wolfson.

It makes sense that "Jackass" is adding some new blood, given how much has already been spilled. Many of the stars are now firmly middle-aged, and the toll on their bodies is more and more difficult to shake off. In Johnny Knoxville's case, one stunt from "Jackass Forever" convinced him to hang up the Vans, at least for now.