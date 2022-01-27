Jessica Frances Dukes Talks Jessica Jones And Whether She'd Return For Another Marvel Vehicle - Exclusive

Netflix's "Ozark" just returned for the first part of season 4, and as usual, the stakes are extremely high. Jessica Frances Dukes, who plays FBI agent Maya Miller on the show, was excited to return for Season 4 Part 1, and it's clear that working on the Netflix show has been a highlight of her career to date.

"I've learned so much from both Jason [Bateman] and Laura and Julia [Garner] and the whole cast," Dukes told Looper during an exclusive interview. "It was an epic sort of rollercoaster ride of emotions, like joining and now coming back for Season 4, it was like coming back to the family and getting right back to work. We didn't miss a beat."

Alongside her unforgettable "Ozark" role, Dukes also appeared on the third season of the Marvel series "Jessica Jones." Looper caught up with the busy actor to find out whether she'd return for another Marvel vehicle, and what her experience was like joining "Jessica Jones."