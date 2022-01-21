Jessica Frances Dukes Hypes Us For Ozark, Remembers Jessica Jones And Wants All The Marvel Roles - Exclusive Interview

I loved these new episodes of "Ozark," and it was really exciting to see your big role in them. You were in last season as well, but what was it like joining a series that was so popular already?

I was a huge fan of the series before I even got the audition. When the audition came in I was like, "I know this show, I binge this show," and I think I literally just finished binging Season 2 when I got the audition. Then I did all the prep once I booked it. I watched it again, and then I went back and just watched the FBI scenes ... I wanted to come in and be ready because the cast is the top. I walked on the first day and I was with Laura Linney, and [she] is everything to any actress coming up. She's just epic.

To have her on the very first day ... it was absolutely magical. I've learned so much from both Jason [Bateman] and Laura and Julia [Garner] and the whole cast. It was an epic sort of rollercoaster ride of emotions, like joining and now coming back for Season 4, it was like coming back to the family and getting right back to work. We didn't miss a beat.

I'm not going to spoil anything, but you get to work a lot with the Byrdes in Season 4, and you've got this whole other family life at home. What was it like balancing those two things?

It was a lot. I had to talk to a lot of mothers ... especially working mothers to make it make sense to me. I think you have an idea of what kind of mother you're going to be and you can't help but put that into the role, but then, when the character's making different choices [from what] you would make, you're just like, "Oh my God, how is this possible?" I had a lot of wonderful conversations. There's wonderful mothers on set that were able to kind of talk me through things, and also being a workaholic myself, I understand when the job is ... It's so important to get it done. I think that we get to see this season if she gets it done ... I had a ball.