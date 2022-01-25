Ozark's Jessica Frances Dukes On Working With Jason Bateman And Laura Linney - Exclusive

Understandably, joining Netflix's "Ozark" was pretty much a dream job for Jessica Frances Dukes, who previously appeared on "Jessica Jones." "I walked on the first day and I was with Laura Linney, and [she] is everything to any actress coming up. She's just epic," Dukes told Looper. "To have her on the very first day ... it was absolutely magical. I've learned so much from both Jason [Bateman] and Laura and Julia [Garner] and the whole cast."

In fact, working with Linney was particularly excited for Dukes, as she revealed, "Laura is ... a queen and it's just epic. I learned so much from working with her." And just like the rest of us would, Dukes found it impossible to keep her cool around the iconic actor. "Every time I saw her, I was like, 'I'm going to not be weird next time. I swear, I won't be weird. But you're Laura Linney. I'm going to be weird.' She's Laura Linney."

Dukes explained, "There is no word in the dictionary. Every actor that's in this business, especially if you come from theater, that's the goal, to be able to trick the mind. There's so many times that I talk about Laura and I'm like, 'Did you see that [movie]? You know she was in that?' And they're like, 'No she wasn't.' You forget every time she's on screen." Season 4 Part 1 of "Ozark" is no exception, and continues to be the perfect vehicle for Linney's unmatched talents.