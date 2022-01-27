Arian Moayed Has One Spider-Man: No Way Home Actor He Wants To Work With Again - Exclusive

Given that Agent Cleary is a government agent, there's certainly room for him to appear in upcoming MCU projects. On the prospect of Moayed returning to the universe and which MCU shows or movies he wants Cleary to appear in, the actor said, "Of course, yeah. I would love Agent Cleary to come back. I think Agent Cleary could fit in probably anywhere. I really feel like there is ... He's a fun and hard-nosed character that you kind of love to hate."

When it comes to the MCU shows that Moayed wants to appear in, the actor isn't picky. "All of them," he said. Don't know what to tell you. All of them. Any one of them ... [if] "WandaVision" [were] to come back, I don't know if that would be possible. That might be harder, actually." At the suggestion of "Hawkeye," Moayed replied, " "Hawkeye" would be fun. Damage Control, the company that you kind of like heads up, it's really ... That's fun. That could be a whole... I mean, there's so ... I mean this. The reason why I'm being hesitant, even anti, is [there are] so many versions of everything. So I would [say] yes to all that." Okay, Marvel Studios, time to hit up your boy because the fans want to see Agent Cleary back in action.

Season 2 of "The Accidental Wolf" is now streaming exclusively on Topic.