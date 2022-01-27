The Watchmen Easter Egg We Never Noticed In Justice League

The saga of "Justice League" is, by now, the stuff of legend. After Zack Snyder, director of "Man of Steel" and "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice," stepped down from his third DCEU project due to tragedy in his personal life — and handed the reins off to the Joss Whedon, who has now been accused of much more than ruining the movie — fans of the original filmmaker waited years for a "Snyder Cut" of the movie. In 2021, their patience (or lack thereof) was rewarded with a four-hour long director's cut of "Justice League" over which Snyder had total control, which was released directly to HBO Max.

It was a long time coming. But in the years between the theatrical release and the updated Snyder cut, the director kept his fans engaged by posting behind-the-scenes material that would have made it into his original cut of the film, including some fun Easter eggs to his past work.

Snyder, of course, was the director of "Watchmen," another DC movie from 2009. And according to him, in a picture he posted which made its way to Reddit, Barry Allen, aka the Flash (Ezra Miller) is a fan of one deep-cut element from "Watchmen" canon.