Tobey Maguire Confirms What We Suspected About Returning To The Spider-Suit
When "Spider-Man: No Way Home" first swung its way into theaters in December 2021, most of the film's secrets were kept hidden — although the odd spoiler made its way online. But it was impressive how Marvel Studios kept certain parts of the sequel out of the marketing to preserve the most crowd-pleasing parts of the story. Obviously, we're talking about the return of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective versions of Spider-Man, as they arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe shortly before the film's action-packed finale on top of the Statue of Liberty.
Although there were a handful of leaks regarding the pair's return, Garfield did a solid job of casting doubt on the idea as he constantly denied the rumors during the press tour for "Tick, Tick... Boom!" But it was still incredibly satisfying to see the previous Spider-Mans team up with the MCU's web-slinger for the finale. It's no wonder the film has a 93% critic rating against a 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Because "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has been out for quite some time, Marvel has finally let Maguire and Garfield share the spotlight with Tom Holland now that most fans have seen the film. A heartwarming Marvel interview opened the lid on what it was like for three Spider-Mans to work together, and Maguire confirmed what we suspected about returning to the Spider-Suit.
Tobey Maguire says it was an incredible experience
The three-way interview with Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield was uploaded to the official Spider-Man YouTube channel, and it's fascinating to see the dynamic between the three actors. During the conversation, Maguire opened up about what it was like getting back into the costume well over a decade since he starred in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 3." Unsurprisingly, the star said it was "uncomfortable" putting the red and blue suit on at first, but that it actually helped get him back into Peter Parker's shoes, saying that "it also has a sort of a power in a sense because it brings me back into that character."
Maguire is fully aware of what his return means to fans, saying, "there's so much affinity for this character, it means so much to so many people." But the star went on to say that he's humbled by the experience, explaining, "you're like 'Oh wow. This is cool. This is a responsibility but a blessing, like something that I get to do that I'm grateful for.'" A large part of why Maguire enjoyed coming back to the role was also down to Garfield and Holland. He explained that the experience was much more emotional than he expected. "Honestly, being with these guys, it really was just a much, much richer experience than I anticipated or that I could really even express in words."