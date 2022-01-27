Tobey Maguire Confirms What We Suspected About Returning To The Spider-Suit

When "Spider-Man: No Way Home" first swung its way into theaters in December 2021, most of the film's secrets were kept hidden — although the odd spoiler made its way online. But it was impressive how Marvel Studios kept certain parts of the sequel out of the marketing to preserve the most crowd-pleasing parts of the story. Obviously, we're talking about the return of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective versions of Spider-Man, as they arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe shortly before the film's action-packed finale on top of the Statue of Liberty.

Although there were a handful of leaks regarding the pair's return, Garfield did a solid job of casting doubt on the idea as he constantly denied the rumors during the press tour for "Tick, Tick... Boom!" But it was still incredibly satisfying to see the previous Spider-Mans team up with the MCU's web-slinger for the finale. It's no wonder the film has a 93% critic rating against a 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Because "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has been out for quite some time, Marvel has finally let Maguire and Garfield share the spotlight with Tom Holland now that most fans have seen the film. A heartwarming Marvel interview opened the lid on what it was like for three Spider-Mans to work together, and Maguire confirmed what we suspected about returning to the Spider-Suit.