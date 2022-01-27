Sam Richardson And Ben Schwartz Hype Up The 'Fun' And 'Exciting' Parts Of The Afterparty - Exclusive Interview

One of the funniest things in "The Afterparty" is seeing the same events from different characters' perspectives. And I imagine that must have been really fun for you because you got to portray these different versions of your characters. Could you speak a little about what it was like to be able to provide these very different perspectives on the same events?

Ben Schwartz: Sammy, go. I can't wait. I want to listen. This is me listening.

Sam Richardson: Are you sure? Okay. Well, it certainly was a very fun and rewarding and challenging exercise to go back over — to play a scene and then reimagine it from whatever perspective it's coming from, because each person is seeing everything through their own perspective and so it colors and shades how that person views you. What they think your personality traits are have to become part of how you play that character, so it's a really fun exercise to go back over and put a new shade of paint over these characters that you develop and work, and to also get to play to the genres that their stories are told through, whatever film that is.

Ben, anything to add?

Schwartz: The genres were exciting. It's also exactly what [Sam said]. You get to shade your own character by seeing how different people see them. In your [character's] episode, this is basically what you dream that people see you as. For [my character], I think people are adoring me in this episode, but in essence, it's not really that. But it's so fun, and also it's like, as an actor, you get to play five different versions of one human being, or seven different versions of one human being. It was heaven, and it also makes the show unique in that you've never really seen something like this before, especially with comedians leading the way in a whodunit, and the genre. Lord and Miller, always, they're the best. They're the best.