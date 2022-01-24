Arian Moayed Tells A Hilarious Improv Story About Spider-Man: No Way Home And Jacob Batalon - Exclusive

It's easy to forget about some of the incredible guest actors in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" amidst the epic cameos from our OG Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. On top of the three Spideys, Charlie Cox's appearance as Matt Murdock changed the MCU game forever, uniting the Netflix Marvel universe and the MCU.

Yet through all of that, Arian Moayed's appearance as Agent Cleary still stands strong — providing some of the greatest comedic moments in the entire movie. Though each of Moayed's interrogations with our favorite heroes are brilliant in their own way, his interactions with Ned particularly stand out. When it comes to a secret superhero sidekick who doesn't get any notoriety for saving the world, it's only natural he'd want to brag about it — and Cleary is more than happy to exploit that.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Arian Moayed discussed working with Jacob Batalon on the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" set and the hilarious shenanigans that ensued. Who wouldn't want to be a fly on the wall in that interrogation room?