Archive 81 Showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine Reveals Her Dream Cast Member - Exclusive

Being a well-established executive producer and writer has its perks — most notably, it means getting to work more and more on the types of properties and stories you really want to explore, and that's certainly been the case for Rebecca Sonnenshine. Sonnenshine built her TV resume producing and writing for "The Vampire Diaries" from 2011 to 2016 and contributed to shows like "The Crossing" and "Outcast" as well before landing the Amazon adaptation of Garth Ennis' comic book series "The Boys."

Now, with two Emmy nominations under her belt (one for producing "The Boys" and one for writing the episode "What I Know"), Sonnenshine is taking on a supernatural Netflix series called "Archive 81." As someone who got their creative start making experimental short films in college, Sonnenshine was excited to take on "Archive 81" which revolves around two people attempting to solve the same mystery from decades apart — and the thing that connects them are strange, VHS tapes.

While Looper was exclusively speaking with Sonnenshine about how excited she was to be working on "Archive 81," we also asked her if there's a specific performer she hasn't had the chance to work with yet that she wants to — and she does!