Mortal Kombat Fans Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For

Following its immense success on HBO Max as the most streamed film on the service in 2021 (via Business Insider), it's safe to say that the curse is well and truly lifted for the live-action take on "Mortal Kombat." The cliffhanger ending of last year's adaptation, of course, had fans wondering if we'd ever go another round with these iconic characters again.

Shortly after its release, rumors did begin to circle the ring regarding Warner Bros.' high interest in expanding on the surprise rib-breaking hit. Thankfully, the creative forces behind the film were on the same page, with producer Todd Garner revealing (via Collider) that if he did get another shot at "Mortal Kombat," bringing Johnny Cage, who was teased in the first film, into the mix would be a top priority. Now it looks like that could happen: Deadline has revealed that a sequel to "Mortal Kombat" has advanced to the next round, and it's taking advantage of talent fresh off an all-new Marvel project.