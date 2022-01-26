Mortal Kombat Fans Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For
Following its immense success on HBO Max as the most streamed film on the service in 2021 (via Business Insider), it's safe to say that the curse is well and truly lifted for the live-action take on "Mortal Kombat." The cliffhanger ending of last year's adaptation, of course, had fans wondering if we'd ever go another round with these iconic characters again.
Shortly after its release, rumors did begin to circle the ring regarding Warner Bros.' high interest in expanding on the surprise rib-breaking hit. Thankfully, the creative forces behind the film were on the same page, with producer Todd Garner revealing (via Collider) that if he did get another shot at "Mortal Kombat," bringing Johnny Cage, who was teased in the first film, into the mix would be a top priority. Now it looks like that could happen: Deadline has revealed that a sequel to "Mortal Kombat" has advanced to the next round, and it's taking advantage of talent fresh off an all-new Marvel project.
Mortal Kombat 2 is going to get a little help from Moon Knight
It's been revealed that Jeremy Slater, who has just finished work as head writer for Disney+'s "Moon Knight," will be tasked with sketching out the battle plans for "Mortal Kombat 2." No stranger to otherworldly encounters, Slater's latest credits include adapting Stephen King's "The Tommyknockers" as well as being part of the team that created Netflix's super-powered show "The Umbrella Academy." With credits like that, getting masked men with ice powers to take on four-armed monsters in a fight to the death should be a walk in the park.
Since Slater has only just been called to take up the challenge, there are no details yet on what we can expect with "Mortal Kombat 2" or its release. That being said, whether you're a scholar in the beloved brawler or not, it's a safe bet you're going to see someone turn someone else into a bloody pile of mulch, all in the name of action-packed entertainment. Ready? Fight!