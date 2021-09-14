More Mortal Kombat Movies Are Reportedly In The Works

Warner Bros. has had quite the successful year, in part because of the company's hybrid movie release structure, with all films coming out in 2021 being released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously. This includes major blockbusters like "The Suicide Squad" and the highly-anticipated "Dune," with the latter coming out on October 22, 2021. While it's unclear whether Warner Bros. will continue using the hybrid model going forward, the structure brought HBO Max subscribers many fantastic films to watch throughout the year, including the hardcore action film "Mortal Kombat," based on the video game franchise that started in 1992.

"Mortal Kombat" was released on April 23, 2021, and it made a little more than $83 million worldwide at the box office (Box Office Mojo). A pretty good result, but what many people don't know is that the movie did way better than expected on the streaming side. According to TechRadar, "Mortal Kombat" was the top day-and-date movie release for Warner Bros. on HBO Max this yeear, with "The Suicide Squad" falling in second. That means that "Mortal Kombat," which got mixed reviews from critics, also beat out "Godzilla vs. Kong," "Space Jam: A New Legacy," and "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," among others. We will have to wait and see how it stacks up against "Dune" and "The Matrix Resurrections."

Knowing all of this, it shouldn't be a surprise to learn that Warner Bros. reportedly has plans to develop sequels to "Mortal Kombat," as reported by various insiders.