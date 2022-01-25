Eddie Marsan And His Hilarious Encounter With The Rock On The Set Of Hobbs And Shaw - Exclusive

Eddie Marsan is currently starring in "Ray Donovan: The Movie" on Showtime, reprising his role as Ray's brother, Terry, an ex-boxer with Pugilistic Parkinson's. While the original series was canceled at the end of Season 7, fans rallied behind the series and demanded the story continued, leading to this latest movie instalment. Aside from his regular role in "Ray Donovan," Marsan has been booking parts in some of Hollywood's biggest movies.

In 2019, Marsan played Professor Andreiko in "Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw," which saw him working with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba. While Marsan played a scientist with a penchant for flame throwers, his time on set opposite several of Hollywood's most successful stars was most definitely eventful.

In an exclusive interview, Looper caught up with Marsan to find out all about his hilarious encounters with The Rock on the set of "Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw."