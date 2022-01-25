Eddie Marsan And His Hilarious Encounter With The Rock On The Set Of Hobbs And Shaw - Exclusive
Eddie Marsan is currently starring in "Ray Donovan: The Movie" on Showtime, reprising his role as Ray's brother, Terry, an ex-boxer with Pugilistic Parkinson's. While the original series was canceled at the end of Season 7, fans rallied behind the series and demanded the story continued, leading to this latest movie instalment. Aside from his regular role in "Ray Donovan," Marsan has been booking parts in some of Hollywood's biggest movies.
In 2019, Marsan played Professor Andreiko in "Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw," which saw him working with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba. While Marsan played a scientist with a penchant for flame throwers, his time on set opposite several of Hollywood's most successful stars was most definitely eventful.
In an exclusive interview, Looper caught up with Marsan to find out all about his hilarious encounters with The Rock on the set of "Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw."
Eddie Marsan's unusual encounter with The Rock
Discussing his time on the "Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw" set, Eddie Marsan revealed, "I enjoyed it. It's so funny, I work every time with, I have a voice coach, who's 6'9". My 6'9" voice coach, who is gay and very flamboyant, so it was great fun to be on a really macho set with Jason [Statham] and The Rock." Marsan continued, "My wife calls him my gay husband; we had great fun."
As a regular collaborator of director Guy Ritchie, Marsan has worked with Statham on a number of occasions over the years, giving him a unique insight into the person behind the Hollywood star. "Jason's a very, very sweet man, he's a very quiet man, plays a lot of chess on set," Marsan explained. "Very unobtrusive. He is very gentle. He's very intelligent, well, much more intelligent than me, I hate to say." It seems like that old adage is true: You can't judge a book by its cover.
