Eddie Marsan Answers Everyone's Question About A Ray Donovan Revival - Exclusive

While "Ray Donovan: The Movie" is meant to serve as a denouement, bringing the family drama started by patriarch Mickey Donovan (Jon Voight) to a close, the story feels far from over. According to Eddie Marsan, the cast is open to making more instalments of the "Ray Donovan" story.

Speaking to Looper, Marsan explains, "I suspect that there's more life to it than this, I suspect there is ... I don't know if that's going to happen ... it's above my pay grade, but I think there's more life to it." Considering the uproar from fans following the original show's cancelation, it seems likely that viewers would support the series returning in another iteration.

Discussing what it was like returning for the movie, Marsan tells Looper, "So yeah, it was very sad, but I don't think it's over. I look at this and think, if this is a success, if this two-hour film is a success, and people love it, they don't need to do 12 episodes every year. They can do one film a year, and they've got to keep subscribers so I suspect they may well do it." He continues, "I mean, they may not, but we'll see. It depends on whether all of us are available." Needless to say, if "Ray Donovan" comes back once more, the Donofans will be more than ready.

"Ray Donovan: The Movie" is now streaming exclusively on Showtime.