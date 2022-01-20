Eddie Marsan Reveals What It's Really Like Working With Robert Downey Jr. On Sherlock Holmes - Exclusive

Eddie Marsan is currently promoting "Ray Donovan: The Movie," Showtime's follow-up to the successful series that was abruptly canceled after Season 7 aired. Luckily, the movie addresses some of the questions that fans were left with when the show ended, and it's always a joy to watch Marsan reprise his role as ex-boxer Terry Donovan.

Alongside "Ray Donovan: The Movie," Marsan is an incredibly busy actor whose credits include "Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw," "Deadpool 2," "Vice," and "Atomic Blonde." Marsan is also a regular Guy Ritchie collaborator, and appeared in both of the director's recent movies, "The Gentlemen" and "Wrath of Man." Plus, Marsan plays the role of Inspector Lestrade in 2009's "Sherlock Holmes" and 2011's "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows," as well as the forthcoming "Sherlock Holmes 3," which all feature Robert Downey Jr. as the titular detective.

Looper caught up with Marsan to find out what it was like working with Downey Jr. on the "Sherlock Holmes" movies.