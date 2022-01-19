Mikey Madison And Sonia Ammar Reveal What It's Really Like To Work With The Original Scream Cast - Exclusive

"Scream" fans have waited since 2011 to watch the franchise's legacy cast head back to Woodsboro for some bloody Ghostface fun. While almost all of the OG fan-favorites perished by Ghostface's knife over a decade ago, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Dewey (David Arquette), and Gale Weather (Courteney Cox) survived long enough to head back to their haunted hometown in "Scream" (2022).

There's no denying that "Scream" not only revitalized and irrevocably altered the horror genre, but for many people, it helped define an entire generation. Sure, not all of the "Scream" (2022) cast members were even alive for the first film's 1996 release, but that just proves how iconic the series really is. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who couldn't identify a Ghostface mask. The franchise's legacy is palpable over 25 years later, and the latest round of Woodsboro teens are here to carry on the bloody tradition. "Scream" fans were dying to see the core three actors back for the fifth film, but many of the movie's new cast members had their own excitement: working alongside the OG cast.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Mikey Madison and Sonia Ammar gushed about what it was like working with the "Scream" legacy cast.