Mikey Madison And Sonia Ammar Reveal What It's Really Like To Work With The Original Scream Cast - Exclusive
"Scream" fans have waited since 2011 to watch the franchise's legacy cast head back to Woodsboro for some bloody Ghostface fun. While almost all of the OG fan-favorites perished by Ghostface's knife over a decade ago, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Dewey (David Arquette), and Gale Weather (Courteney Cox) survived long enough to head back to their haunted hometown in "Scream" (2022).
There's no denying that "Scream" not only revitalized and irrevocably altered the horror genre, but for many people, it helped define an entire generation. Sure, not all of the "Scream" (2022) cast members were even alive for the first film's 1996 release, but that just proves how iconic the series really is. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who couldn't identify a Ghostface mask. The franchise's legacy is palpable over 25 years later, and the latest round of Woodsboro teens are here to carry on the bloody tradition. "Scream" fans were dying to see the core three actors back for the fifth film, but many of the movie's new cast members had their own excitement: working alongside the OG cast.
During an exclusive interview with Looper, Mikey Madison and Sonia Ammar gushed about what it was like working with the "Scream" legacy cast.
Hanging out with the legacy cast
It can be pretty daunting when you join a franchise with the kind of longevity "Scream" has boasted since its 1996 debut. Despite any nerves they might have had, Mikey Madison and Sonia Ammar were thrilled to work with the film's legacy cast. On what it was like carving out their own spaces in Woodsboro and acting alongside some of the series' icons, Madison said, "I think all of us were so excited to work with Neve [Campbell] and Courteney [Cox] and David [Arquette]. It was really exciting. [Looking at Sonia] I don't know, how do you feel?"
Ammar mirrored that sentiment, adding, "It's pretty insane. These are actors that we've seen on the screen so many times, and we've admired and kind of grown up watching [them]. To act with them, let alone just meet them, it was a crazy experience, and I feel very grateful and humbled, and yeah, what a dream." It's been a dream for fans too — heading back to Woodsboro after so long.
"Scream" is now playing exclusively in theaters.